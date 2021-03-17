A gendarme was charged this Wednesday by the murder of a 15-year-old teenager, occurred on March 7 in Rosario. During the hearing, the prosecutor exposed video records captured by security cameras in the area where the agent is seen. Chase with his car to Facundo Verón and shoot when running away, in a typical easy trigger case.

In the images you can see how the teenager, who wears a gray jumpsuit and black pants, run down the sidewalk And every now and then he looks back as a car is heading against hand accelerate to reach it. At one point Verón decides to back down.

The gendarme stops the march, leaves the door open and his Peugeot 208 in the middle of the street. He is in leather and without shoes, and he begins to run to the victim. It is a few meters until shoots him in the back, almost without aiming. Then he bends down to pick up the pod served. He jogs to the car and drives off, again going the wrong way.

The investigation presented by the prosecutor Adrián Spelta indicates that the victim, together with a friend, they tried to steal the belongings of a Peugeot 208 which was stationed in Buenos Aires at 5500, in the southern part of the city.

The vehicle belongs to Héctor Daniel H., 35, who was charged by aggravated intentional homicide for the use of a firearm in a consummate degree and as an author.

To carry out the robbery, the teenagers tried to break the glass of the car but the action activated the alarm. The noise alerted the gendarme, who lives meters from where the Peugeot 208 was parked. It was 6 o’clock and he left without changing to chase the two young men, who ran in different directions.

In the vicinity of Sánchez de Bustamante and Leiva, the camera record shows Héctor Daniel H. getting out and shooting at Verón, who he was wounded by a bullet impact in the back that pierced his heart. The teenager, who had run about two hundred and fifty meters, died on the spot.

At first there were no clear hypotheses to explain the crime. But the case took an unexpected turn last Monday when the gendarme was arrested. He was arrested in the Mobile Detachment 2 of the Federal force, located in the southern area of ​​Rosario. The car that was recorded in the video and two firearms were seized from his house.

The adolescent’s family assures that Verón was going, at the time he was killed, from his girlfriend’s house to his mother’s and that he had never had problems with anyone. They described him as a boy who liked to play ball, who was a fan of Newell’s and the star of the national team and Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi.

Rosary beads. Correspondent

DD