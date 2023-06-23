Tebboune handed over the Algerian Cup for the 2022-2023 season to the Chlef Olympic Association team, who won the title at the expense of Belouizdad youth in the final of the 56th edition, after winning 2-1.

During the coronation of the winning team, a girl drew attention after she kissed the head of the Algerian president, in a snapshot that was widely circulated among social media pioneers.

Chlef Association Club succeeds the youth of Belouizdad in the competition record, which culminated in the last edition of 2019 against the youth of Bejaia (2-0) at Mustafa Chaker Stadium.

With its coronation, the Chlef Association team raises its share to two cups, after it was crowned in 2005 against Ittihad Setif (1-0 after extra time).