The confrontations, which could have turned into a disaster, led to the temporary suspension of the match between Guanacasteca and Liberia, before resuming it later.

Events exploded after 26 minutes, while Liberia was ahead 2-1, and shocking clips of the battle were published on social media platforms.

The “war”, which involved a large number of players from both teams, did not stop until security intervened, and then an official in Guanacaste confirmed that the match would resume as soon as everyone calmed down.

The two technical directors had to make major changes to their teams to remove the players who were involved in the brawl, as the referee completed playing peacefully and the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Liberia midfielder Diego Madrigal said: “This is a disgrace to national football. This cannot happen even in street stadiums.”