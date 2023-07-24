And the fans appeared, during a video clip circulating on Twitter, quarreling with hands and assaulting each other.

Manchester United beat Arsenal, with two goals without a response, in the friendly match that brought them together in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Although Manchester United won 2-0, the two teams decided to resort to penalty kicks to identify the winning team, and the Dutch team, Eric Ten Hag, managed to win it also, 5-3.