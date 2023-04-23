Sunday, April 23, 2023
Video | A fire destroyed a large dragon in the middle of a show at Disneyland in California

April 23, 2023
The dragon was destroyed in front of the eyes of hundreds of people.

Nearly A 14-meter-high dragon figure was destroyed in a fire at the Disneyland Park theme park in Anaheim, California, on Saturday evening local time.

Sleeping Beauty – the familiar dragon from the movie was part of the night’s outdoor performance, where Mickey Mouse fights against a fire-breathing monster. Normally, the show includes pyrotechnic effects and light effects, but now the fire was unleashed and destroyed the entire dragon.

of the Los Angeles Times about a thousand people were watching the show. The park’s customers were evacuated, and no one was reportedly injured in the accident. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Fantasmic show’hu features, among other things, Mickey Mouse fighting a remote-controlled dragon. Stock photo. Picture: Disneyland Resort

