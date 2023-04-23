Video | A fire destroyed a large dragon in the middle of a show at Disneyland in California

The dragon was destroyed in front of the eyes of hundreds of people.

Nearly A 14-meter-high dragon figure was destroyed in a fire at the Disneyland Park theme park in Anaheim, California, on Saturday evening local time.

Sleeping Beauty – the familiar dragon from the movie was part of the night’s outdoor performance, where Mickey Mouse fights against a fire-breathing monster. Normally, the show includes pyrotechnic effects and light effects, but now the fire was unleashed and destroyed the entire dragon.

of the Los Angeles Times about a thousand people were watching the show. The park’s customers were evacuated, and no one was reportedly injured in the accident. The cause of the fire is unknown.