Every day patience is less on public transport in Mexico City, and to show many of the scenes of yelling and shouting that are presented inside the subway cars and trucks.

This happened in a bus that was circulating on the Picacho-Ajusco highway of the Tlalpan mayor’s officein which users witnessed a violent fight between two passengers, in which one of them even used flying kicks.

In a video broadcast through social networks, you can see a man in a blue shirt and dark pants kicking an elderly man in the head, even ending up on the ground.

The enraged subject even took advantage of the truck’s tubes to support himself so he could attack his victim, who could barely stand still, added to the movement of the bus.

Although the older adult tried to stand up, the force of the blows was such that they prevented him from getting up, but later he managed to try to connect some blows against the aggressive man.

For not letting it go

According to information from journalist Carlos Jiménez, this fight began when the elderly man would not have allowed the guy in the blue shirt to pass, when he wanted to get out of the truck.

Situation that unleashed his fury and he immediately went to blows without saying a word with the other person involved and with a series of flying kicks in the public transport unit, was recorded by other users.

So far, the state of health of the elderly is unknown and if he filed a complaint against the attacker, who was recriminated by the rest of the passengers for his attitude.

