The young man’s father narrated the story of his son’s drug abuse during an interview with the “Lamsian Al-Youm” program on Abu Dhabi channel, explaining that he noticed the young man’s folding for a long time in his room with signs of severe fatigue, dizziness, and the appearance of blackness under his eyes, indicating that at first he expected it to be a normal disease, but it increased Concerned about his condition and decided to confront him that he seems abnormal and with continuing to ask and pressure him to talk, the young man admitted that he is addicted to a certain type of drugs.

A father tells the story of his son’s addiction … and how Abu Dhabi Police intervened to save him #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/lXpkt9OH74 – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 31, 2021

Youssef mentioned to his father that one of his friends offered him a narcotic pill and told him that it would help him study and make him feel energetic, so he took the narcotic pill for the first and second time until he reached a point where he could not dispense with it.

He added that he felt confused, anxious and afraid of the scandal while he was seriously thinking about finding a solution to treat his son from the drug problem until he saw on social media news about the “Chance for Hope” initiative and began to think that it would be the way out for his son’s problem, especially as it deals in privacy and confidentiality with drug users. Drugs and their treatment of this scourge.

He pointed out that he immediately presented the idea to his son by registering in the initiative for treatment and was surprised by the speed of the Abu Dhabi police and its sophisticated manner of communicating with him in all confidentiality, privacy, transparency and safety, pointing out that the Anti-Narcotics Directorate fulfilled the promise and deposited his son in the addiction treatment clinic until his return to the community healthy and gave thanks and appreciation to the police Abu Dhabi for this wonderful initiative to treat drug addicts.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

