Video | A far-right politician extinguished the parliament's Hanukkah candle with a foam extinguisher in Poland

The speaker of the parliament threw Grzegorz Braun out and condemned anti-Semitism.

From the extreme right Leader and Member of Parliament of the Confederation of Polish Crown Party Grzegorz Braun interrupted the work of the parliament on Tuesday evening with his demonstration. Braun extinguished the lit Hanukkah candle in the lobby of the Parliament with a foam extinguisher and covered the main lobby in a haze of extinguishing foam.

The Parliament was supposed to vote for the Citizens' Forum party Donald Hardly for the confidence of the new government, but the work was interrupted due to an incident. Parliament voted Tusk's government into power on Monday, and he is due to take office on Wednesday.

The House of Commons speaker Szymon Holownia adjourned the session and ordered Representative Braun removed from the building.

“This should never have happened,” Holownia commented according to the news agency AFP. The speaker announced that he would request an official investigation into the incident.

“This is simply disgusting,” Holownia continued. “There is an important Jewish holiday going on, and its participants have been invited here. Anti-Semitism has no place in parliament.”

Also Tusk, Israel's ambassador to Warsaw Yacov Livne and all parties in Parliament except the Confederate Electoral Alliance condemned Braun's action.

Polish the crown confederation party is known in Poland as Korona, or crown. The far-right party got less than one percent of the vote in the October parliamentary elections. However, thanks to the electoral alliance, votes split two representative seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, the Sejm.

In total, the Confederacy got 18 representatives in the Sejm. Thrown out, Braun shook hands with his party colleagues as he left the parliament building.

Grzegorz Braun after blowing out the candle at the Polish Parliament House.