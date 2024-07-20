In the Benito Juárez municipality, a tree collapsed on a car in which a woman was traveling, who died upon impact, a one-year-old baby and a man who managed to get out of the car and informed the authorities that his 38-year-old wife and son were trapped on the corner of Dakota and Filadelfia streets, in the Nápoles neighborhood. The event occurred on the afternoon of Friday, July 19.

The tree, about 15 meters high, covered almost the entire vehicle. Members of the Secretariat of Citizen Security and the Mexico City Fire Department managed to rescue the minor through the rear window on the left side. In the video, the minor can be seen coming out alive and being placed in the hands of paramedics to check that he is okay.

