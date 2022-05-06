Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, and within the “You Comment” initiative, broadcast a video of the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road and being busy while driving.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road for any reason and called for heading to the nearest exit to ensure the safety of road users.

She called on drivers of the danger of being busy while driving using the phone, and the driver turning to talk to his escorts or being busy with photography, adjusting makeup and grooming, and other behaviors that lead to distraction from the road and thus lead to serious traffic accidents.

She stated that Clause (32) regarding traffic control rules and procedures No. 178 of 2017, “a” being busy on the road while driving a vehicle using the phone, “b” being busy on the road while driving a vehicle in any form whatsoever “and violating it, is applied a fine of 800 dirhams.” and 4 points

Broadcast clips #Abu Dhabi’s police Demonstrates the danger of stopping in the middle of the road and getting busy while driving pic.twitter.com/z0vOHltcUr – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) May 6, 2022



