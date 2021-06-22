They say that “The dog is man’s best friend”. Day by day, more animals are in charge of reinforcing this saying and the last test comes directly from Vietnam.

“Lucky” is a 10-month-old mongrel puppy who, in addition to keeping her owner company, also helps in the family’s food business in Vietnam. And it does a great job, as He is in charge of collecting the money from the clients and taking it to the woman.

With the passage of time, “Lucky” has become an attraction for acquaintances and strangers, since there are several who come to see how this puppy helps and accompanies its owner, while she is in charge of carrying the customers’ money satisfied and safeguards the family premises.