Video | A district heating pipe broke spectacularly in Kruununhaa, Helsinki – Do not walk into ponds, warns the rescue service

The rescue service received an alert about damage prevention on Kirkkokatu a little after 8 pm on Tuesday.

Broken a district heating pipe sprayed water on the street in Kruununhaa, Helsinki, on Tuesday evening. There are several units of the rescue service and the police.

Firefighter on duty Timo Ustinov The rescue service of Helsinki says that it seems to be a broken district heating pipe.

The water sprayed spectacularly onto the street, says Ustinov. The water does not pose a danger to the neighboring buildings, but it sprays onto the street, Ustinov said at half past eight on Tuesday.

Slightly after nine in the evening, the rescue service tweeted that the water supply had been cut off and that the properties were being checked.

Earlier on Twitter, the rescue service urged people to avoid moving in the area.

“There is plenty of hot water showering, don’t walk into puddles, the water can be scalding hot,” the rescue service tweeted. The Helsinki police also said on Twitter that they were there to direct traffic.

of HS the reader by Fritjof Sahlström in the picture you sent, you can see how water was gushing out from under the apparently broken manhole cover. Sahlström, who lives in the area, said shortly before 9:00 p.m. that water is still pouring from the ground.

The HS reader’s photo shows a water jet on Kirkkokatu in Kruununhaa.

A broken manhole cover from which water was gushing.

The broken manhole cover was examined on Tuesday evening.

of HS on-site reporter Rosa Lehtokari told me at nine in the evening that the most acute phase seems to be over, and the water is no longer showering.

“The whole intersection is really wet,” Lehtokari describes. He estimates that water has sprayed several tens of meters away from the well.

According to Lehtokar, there are several police officers and fire trucks, some of which prevent driving onto the stretch of road. There are also some passers-by wondering what happened.

Water has sprayed from a broken manhole cover, which is surrounded by broken asphalt, says Lehtokari.

Venue living next door Lauri Räsänen says that he had just come out of the shower when he began to wonder about a strange hissing sound. Looking out the window, he noticed a broken manhole cover with water pouring out of it.

According to him, the water first sprayed on the cars, but then the manhole cover “exploded” properly, causing the water to start spraying on the wall of the house next door.

“There could be some water damage there since the windows were open and the water was sprayed with force for quite a long time,” Räsänen reflects.

Räsänen says that the broken pipe has not affected the water supply of his housing company so far.

A warning triangle was put in place after the water flow had stopped.