Video | A deserted house caught in open flames was completely destroyed in Kangasa – the police suspect that the fire was set on purpose

The deserted house that caught fire on Saturday evening was completely destroyed by fire during the night. The police are investigating the incident as a case of aggravated assault.

Morning paper

Fabric industry A deserted house caught fire on Saturday evening in Herttualanti. The Pirkanmaa rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized building fire at half past ten in the evening.

The burned house was a two-story frontman’s house that was known to be deserted. Fire marshal Sakari Braggen according to the house was completely destroyed in the fire. Bragge said on Sunday morning before eight o’clock that the rescue service stopped working at the site at one o’clock in the morning. “The house was left there demolished.”

The investigating officer on duty, the crime commissioner Arto Partanen said on Sunday at nine in the morning that the fire is suspected to have been set on purpose. The police are investigating the incident as a case of aggravated assault.

Partanen does not comment further on whether the Kangasala fire is related to the series of abandoned house fires that have plagued Pirkanmaa.

“At this stage, we are mainly investigating the fire and the person who started it. Of course, all such pieces are tried to be connected, but at this stage it is completely impossible to say whether this is related to a series or not.”

The police are asking for tips and eyewitness observations related to the fire. Tips can be sent by email to [email protected]. The Pirkanmaa hotline number of the Internal Finland Police is 0800 90022.

The fire caused no danger to the surrounding area

On Saturday evening, after 11 p.m., an excavator contractor arrived at the scene of the fire, with the help of which the extinguishing clearance was carried out. Bragge estimated on Saturday evening that the clearing will take 1-2 hours, after which the fire was moved to rear guard.

There are other residential buildings in the area, but according to Bragge, the fire did not pose a danger to the surrounding area, as it is located on a wooded plot.

“There has been no danger of spreading, thanks to the recent rains.”

When the rescue service arrived, the building was in open flames. According to Bragge, the building was already badly damaged when the rescue service arrived.

“Taking into account the occupational safety aspect, there was no point in trying to furiously put it out, but specifically to protect the environment and, on the principle of least harm, burn in place.”

According to Bragge, the owner of the building has been contacted.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the fire marshal Juha Seppälä said that at this stage there is no certainty about the cause of the fire, but it had to be considered probable that the fire was started on purpose.

“A deserted house shouldn’t catch fire by itself. These abandoned houses have been burning in Pirkanmaa for a long time, so there is a very high probability that this was set on purpose.”

Eight units of the rescue service were there to extinguish the fire.

The smoke rising from the fire in the building could be seen far away in the evening.

The units of the rescue service prevented the fire from spreading to the environment.