Ciudad Juarez.- A day of mourning, a difficult day for the students of room 314 of Conalep II.

Amid tears, sobs, and hugs, the classmates of Rafael Antonio Rodríguez Ibarra, a 16-year-old boy found dead on Sunday morning, set up an altar where he attended his last day of school on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after seven in the evening the school opened its doors so that students could leave safely, but the storm that hit several parts of the city and flooded several streets, including Tapioca, was merciless.

Rafa was swept away by the current and this Monday his friends and classmates and staff said goodbye to him, highlighting some who, although they did not know him, will remember him forever.

Director Javier Montes said that he and his classmates will say goodbye to Rafita on Tuesday at 10 a.m.