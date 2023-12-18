Video | A crocodile swam with the floodwaters to a residential area in Australia

The state of Queensland in northeastern Australia has been affected by floods.

Hundreds people were evacuated due to floods during the night before Monday in the state of Queensland in northeastern Australia, reports news agency AFP.

In the small town of Ingham, residents noticed that floodwaters had brought a crocodile into a downtown residential area on Monday. Having told about it ABCthe crocodile spent some time swimming in the shallow flood water until the authorities were able to catch the animal with a lasso.

Queensland Police representative Catherine Carroll told AFP that floodwaters would likely bring “crocodiles and all kinds of other things” into residential areas.

According to Carroll, during previous natural disasters, for example, sharks and crocodiles have ended up in residential areas.

News agency According to AFP, elders have been reported in northern Queensland along a coastline that spans hundreds of kilometers. According to the news agency AFP, the local police said that more than 300 people were evacuated from the floods the night before Monday. Military helicopters have also been sent to help.

In the aboriginal village of Wujal Wujal, nine people fled the floods to the roof of the local hospital. They were on the roof overnight but got out later. Officials planned to evacuate Wujal Wujal, which was badly affected by the floods, but on Monday afternoon local time, authorities canceled the plans due to bad weather conditions. This is reported by the Australian ABC, among others.

According to the AFP news agency, the head of the Wujal Wujal Aboriginal Council Kiley Hanslow told the Australian media that the village is full of dirty water and mud.

“Crocodiles also swim in the water,” he said.

of Queensland state director Steven Miles described to AFP that the amount of rainfall measured in the area is “unparalleled”.

According to the ABC, the rains have stopped for the time being in northeastern Queensland, such as Cairns and Cooktown.

Queensland has been battered by strong winds and heavy rain since Tropical Cyclone Jasper hit the region's coast last week.

According to AFP, scientists have warned that climate change will increase the risk of natural disasters such as floods and storms.