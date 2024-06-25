In the streets of Tampico, Mexico, an unusual and alarming event occurred after the intense rains caused by Tropical Storm Alberto. A crocodile was seen wandering on public roadswhich quickly became a topic of concern for residents and local authorities.

In a video that circulates widely on social networks, You can see how the reptile emerges from Laguna del Carpintero and crosses a streetforcing motorists to avoid the unexpected passer-by.

The clip shows the crocodile moving slowly down the street. At one point, the animal stops and appears to “rest” in one of the lanescreating a risky situation for both him and the drivers.

The unexpected presence of the animal in an urban area underlines the importance of security measures and wildlife management in flood-prone areas.

Actions by the authorities to capture the crocodile



In the presence of the crocodile, Various security and environmental protection forces were deployed. Firefighters, the State Guard and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency quickly went to Fidel Velázquez Boulevard, where the crocodile had been seen.

Authorities reported that the reptile measured approximately three meters. After a series of maneuvers, They managed to capture it and return it to its habitat in Laguna del Carpinterothus ensuring the safety of both the animal and the inhabitants of the area.

What to do when a crocodile appears



The appearance of a crocodile in urban areas can be a disconcerting event. It is vital to follow certain recommendations to minimize risks:

Keep calm: Avoid sudden movements or running, as this could scare the crocodile or provoke an aggressive reaction. Do not approach: Maintain a safe distance and do not attempt to interact with the crocodile in any way. Seek safe haven: Slowly move away from the area and find safe shelter, preferably at height or behind a solid physical barrier. Inform the authorities: Once in a safe place, contact local authorities to report the presence of the crocodile and follow their instructions.

