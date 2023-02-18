Local media reports said that the port of “Marina Samir” witnessed a great alert this morning to rescue the crew of the ship, which was loaded with goods and merchandise.

According to the Moroccan “Second Channel” website, the ship ran aground due to engine failure and unfavorable navigation conditions.

She added that the intervention of the authorities “has made it possible, so far, to rescue 8 crew members of the stranded ship.”

She indicated that rescue operations are still continuing to search for one missing person.

Video clips showed elements of the Royal Gendarmerie, Royal Navy, Auxiliary Forces and Civil Protection working hard to transfer people from the ship to safety, amid strong winds and huge waves.

The efforts of the intervention teams have also focused on securing and protecting the coast from pollution in anticipation of any leakage of fuel from the stranded ship’s fuel tank.