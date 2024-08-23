Ciudad Juarez.- A car crash occurred this afternoon on Francisco Villarreal Torres Avenue.

Five vehicles were involved in the accident: a Chevrolet Aveo, a Jeep Renegade, a GMC Terrain, a Chevrolet Avalanche and a Chevrolet Silverado.

The collision occurred in a south to north direction just at the bottom of the bridge that crosses Teófilo Borunda Boulevard.

Elements of the Road Safety Coordination arrived at the scene to quickly begin the investigation and move the vehicles since a heavy traffic jam was generated.

So far, traffic police are working to establish how the accident occurred and the responsibility of each driver.

No one was injured, only significant damage was caused to the vehicles.