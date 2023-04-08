The video, which was published by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, shows the paramedic stealing the money that was placed on a table in the house.

And after he noticed that there was a surveillance camera, the paramedic hurried to return the money to its place.

The deceased woman’s son described the video as “disgusting,” noting that the paramedic was “emotionless.”

The paramedic denied that he had planned the robbery, indicating before the court that he was making sure that the money was in a safe place, given the arrival of other people related to the deceased woman.

The court ordered the paramedic, who retired weeks after the accident, to work 120 unpaid hours, and to pay £530 to the deceased’s family.