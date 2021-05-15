“Two males have just committed illicit”. Thus begins a conversation between operators of the Urban Monitoring Center (CMU) and members of the City Police to find two criminals who had stolen from the Metrobus docks, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Retiro.

The persecution began the security cameras of the City captured the exact moment in which two men intercept a person on a stop located in Ramos Mejía to 1300.

After stealing, the criminals ran across the Plaza Fuerza Aérea Argentina towards the Paseo de Compras for which a operational to capture them.

The CMU agents quickly notified the street officers, who were receiving information about the escape route from thieves and the description of their clothing.

The robbery occurred at a stop located in Ramos Mejía at 1300.

“It is the male who has just passed, he has a striped shirt”, one of the operators is heard, when a police cell phone stops and intercepts the first of the assailants on the avenue Eduardo Madero.

Shortly afterwards, following the indications of the CMU, two officers detain the remaining one in the vicinity of the Ramos Mejía and Zuviría.

Upon consultation with Court Number 3, headed by Mariano Sánchez and before Secretary Number 9 of Dr. Basani, the transfer of the detainees to the police station was ordered.

Located in the Chacarita neighborhood, the Urban Monitoring Center (CMU) has the capacity to monitor the video surveillance cameras installed in all the streets of the City of Buenos Aires, which are already more than 7,300. It is one of the most modern and largest in Latin America.

Monitoring Center in the Chacarita neighborhood. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia.

Its main objective is to prevent crimes and intervene by giving notice to the troops that are in the area. It is also used as a support in police and judicial investigations.

In the CMU they work in total 542 people, between police and civilians, in different areas, of which 422 are operators who monitor the images in three shifts, under the responsibility of an operational coordinator and a general coordinator, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

LGP