Victim of an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump said the bullet fired from an AR-15 rifle was like the “biggest mosquito in the world.” The former US president made the comment in a phone call with Robert Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for the White House. The video that leads this news was first published on Tuesday morning by Kennedy’s eldest son, Bobby Kennedy III, and then quickly deleted from his networks, according to the newspaper. New York Times.

During the conversation, Trump also described to Kennedy Jr. the call he had with US President Joe Biden after the attack and described the conversation as “very pleasant.” Robert Kennedy Jr. has used his social media to apologize for the conversation with the Republican candidate being made public: “When President Trump called me, I was recording with a camera. I should have ordered him to stop recording immediately. I am horrified that this was published.”