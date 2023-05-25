Video | A burning apartment building collapsed in Sydney, fire spreading to other buildings

According to the rescue authorities, more than 20 fire trucks and a hundred firefighters are fighting the fire.

Block of flats is in open flames in Australia’s largest city, Sydney. The roof and part of the walls of the seven-story building have collapsed, and the fire has spread to neighboring buildings.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP, as well as the Australian newspaper, among others, report on the matter Sydney Morning Herald.

The burning apartment building is located on Randle Street in Surry Hills in central Sydney near the city’s main train station. The fire broke out around four in the afternoon local time, i.e. around nine in the morning Finnish time.

According to the rescue authorities, more than 20 fire trucks and a hundred firefighters are fighting the fire. Residents of neighboring buildings are evacuated.

“The building has started to collapse. The inferno is spreading to several other neighboring buildings, including residential buildings,” the New South Wales Emergency Service commented.

Local according to a police spokesperson, no one is known to have been injured. People are asked to avoid the area around the fire.

At least one vehicle has been destroyed in the fire. The city’s tram service has been stopped near the fire scene, but trains are running normally.