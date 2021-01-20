An impressive explosion in a building shook Madrid this Wednesday. It happened on Toledo Street, in the heart of the Spanish capital, and the causes of the event are being investigated.

According to the first information, there is a residence for the elderly in the building, belonging to the Parish of La Virgen de La Paloma and San Pedro el Real, located on Calle Toledo 98. Next to the Colegio de La Salle.

According to the newspaper The country, the explosion destroyed three floors of the building that is located just 100 meters from the Puerta de Toledo.

The building before the explosion.

News in development.