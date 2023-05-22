Video | A barren sight was revealed from the yard of an apartment building – This is how difficult it is to get rid of balcony smoking

Smoking on the balcony may cause indignation among the neighbors, but so far banning balcony smoking is proving to be complicated.

Riihimäkeläinen a shocking sight was revealed from the yard of the apartment building at the end of April, when the snow had melted. A resident of an apartment building found a huge number of cigarette butts in the yard.

It turned out that the resident’s neighbor had been smoking cigarettes on his balcony and had thrown their butts outside, into the yard of the apartment building. At least hundreds of piles had accumulated in the yard after the winter.

The case raises questions about balcony smoking and its mild effects. In addition to cigarette butts, your neighbor’s smoking may also affect you in other ways, if, for example, a lot of cigarette smoke is carried into other apartments.

What can be done about the neighbor’s balcony smoking and its adverse effects in the endgame?

At the housing company there is an opportunity to apply for compensation for littering, because it is about causing financial damage to the housing association, says the advisory lawyer Tapio Haltia From the real estate association.

“Residents should be instructed not to throw cigarette butts in the yard. If the resident were to continue his activities and this could be demonstrated, it is not excluded that compensation will be required from him for the costs incurred by the housing company from the cleaning.”

It is more difficult to influence the neighbor’s balcony smoking. For example, the building association is not in a position to prohibit smoking on apartment balconies.

“In condominiums, smoking can be prohibited on the company’s shared balconies or outdoor spaces. Prohibiting smoking on apartment balconies cannot be done by the housing company’s own means without the resident’s consent. No, even if the majority in housing associations would like to ban balcony smoking,” says Haltia.

If you want the building association to be completely smoke-free, it must be decided unanimously at the general meeting. In addition, written consent is required from those shareholders who have not been represented at the general meeting.

See also Mexico: Morena, López Obrador's party, swept the local elections The melting of the snow revealed a shocking sight in the yard of an apartment building in Riihimäki.

In some new apartment buildings, balcony smoking may have been prohibited on the residents’ own balconies. In such cases, the developer has prohibited smoking in the articles of association even before the residential building is completed.

The third way is to apply for a smoking ban from the municipality. The decision on the application will be made at the general meeting, but before that, sufficient evidence of the disadvantages of balcony smoking must be obtained and residents must be consulted comprehensively. A decision of the majority of the general meeting is enough to apply for a ban from the municipality.

“The authorities must be provided with the residents’ hearings and also, for example, evidence that there is exceptional smoke drifting from the balcony into other people’s apartments. Smoking on balconies cannot be prevented by simple means,” says Haltia.

He describes the Haetava ban from the municipality as above all directive, and it is difficult to monitor its compliance. The ban does not necessarily solve the problems caused by the neighbor’s smoking.

“A lot needs to happen before breaking the prescribed ban would lead to, for example, severe sanctions.”

About three fifths of Finns support it in a recent survey complete ban on balcony smoking in Finland. In a similar survey, less than half of the respondents still supported a complete ban on balcony packaging in 2019.

In surveys commissioned by the health organization Suomen Ash ry, support for the ban has increased over the past four years.

To apartment buildings we are also applying for a smoking ban that started at the end of April by citizens’ initiative, but so far it doesn’t have much support. More than 2,000 people had signed the initiative on Monday. In order for the citizens’ initiative to advance to parliament, it would need 50,000 signatures.

A citizen’s initiative calls for a law that would ban the smoking of cigarettes and e-cigarettes inside apartment buildings and on balconies.