Video | A Banksy mural appeared on the wall of a London apartment building at night – the work was torn down after two days

Banksy's mural has received a lot of attention in North London. Now it was covered in plastic in case of vandalism.

27.3. 21:41

North London Over a week ago, a mural appeared on the wall of a residential building in Finsbury Park at night, the author of which was revealed to be a street artist Banksy.

The street mural was noticed on Monday, March 18. It shows a tree, seen from a certain angle, on which green paint sprayed on the wall creates leaves. As part of the work, a woman is painted on the lower edge of the wall, holding a pressure syringe in her hands, who looks as if she has just painted green paint on the wall.

The street mural has received a lot of attention in London, and now the authorities are afraid of it being defaced. Just two days after the mural appeared, it had been daubed with white paint, reports a British newspaper, among other things The Guardian.

News agency According to Reuters, metal fences, wooden boards and, most recently, a plastic cover have been erected around the mural in case of vandalism.

People flocked to see a mural by Banksy in North London last week.

Last December, vandals vandalized Banksy's three drone works in south London in the middle of the day. Police later arrested the suspects.

Banksy is one of the most famous artists in the world, but his true identity is unknown. The artist, who became world famous in the 21st century, has protected his identity from the beginning and kept his name and face out of the public eye.