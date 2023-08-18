Minutes later, aftershocks occurred, while people were thronging the streets.

“It was strong and it went on for a long time,” said Adrien Alarcón, 43. “All my colleagues got up and we looked at each other and said, ‘What are we going to do?'”

Alarcon works in the busy Park 93 district of the capital.

The Civil Defense of Colombia said that the entire population had been evacuated from the municipality of Calvario, located in the Meta region, southeast of the capital, which is above sea level.

Windows were shattered in the area as a result of the earthquake and its aftershocks.

The authority reported a landslide in nearby Villavicencio, and said its crew was checking to see if there were any other consequences of the quake.