Video | A 2,500-year-old bog body was found in Northern Ireland

Well-preserved bodies have been found in low-oxygen swamps before.

Researchers have found the remains of the body of a teenage boy who probably lived before the beginning of time in a bog in Northern Ireland, reports news agency Reuters.

Based on radiocarbon dating, researchers believe the boy died between 2,000 and 2,500 years ago. At least there is no information yet on the cause of his death.

The body is exceptionally well preserved for its age, which may help bring new information about history. In addition to the bones, skin, nails and possibly also a kidney can be separated from the remains.

Son the remains of the body were found in a swamp in the village of Bellaghy. The bones were discovered on the surface of the swamp in October, and at first authorities suspected they belonged to a person who had recently died.

Thanks to the low-oxygen conditions, the grounding of organic matter slows down, which is why even several thousand-year-old bodies have been found in the marshes before.

