Are you struggling to put on your sneakers and go for a jog? And yet. The race has a number of advantages. First of all, as world marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe explains, running makes you feel like “listening to your body“.”Appreciate the surroundings and sometimes think of nothing, just have this space to be free and think of nothing“, develops the marathoner. Also, Paula Radcliffe underlines the benefits of the race on the brain:”I also have a theory: feeding the brain a little more oxygen helps me solve problems, put things in perspective. “Also, running makes her feel more relaxed.

Paula Radcliffe goes even further. For her, running is a unique sport. “Being able to customize your running session to your liking is what makes this sport so special.“, she believes. Jogging can be a time for yourself, a time for socializing while running with friends, a time for planning or even thinking. For the sportswoman, running can also be a way of developing self-confidence and self-awareness.

On the other hand, Paula Radcliffe does not deny it: it is not always a pleasure to go out for a run, especially when it is her second race of the day. “But 9 out of 10 times when you go out and run you feel better for having done it, having accomplished something“, she reassures before concluding:”And if that’s not the case, my rule is that after 10 minutes, if I’m still not enjoying the race, I turn around and go home. Because it’s the body that signals it’s time to rest. “

Read also