On the evening of 25 August 1944, General Charles de Gaulle gave his legendary speech: “Paris! Paris outraged! Paris broken! Paris martyred! Paris liberated!” This historic moment marked the liberation of the French capital after four years of Nazi occupation. In this video, history professors Carlos Sanz from the Complutense University of Madrid and Diego Gaspar from the University of Zaragoza offer an analysis of how the liberation of Paris meant not only the recovery of a city, but also the reconquest of one of the symbols of Nazi power in Europe. The 80 years since the liberation are marked by the resumption of the spirit of French independence and national sovereignty.

