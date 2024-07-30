On Sunday, July 28, Venezuela held its presidential election, during which the debate revolved around whether Nicolás Maduro would remain in power for a third term or whether opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia could assume the important post.

Voting in the neighboring country began at 6 am and ended at 6 pm to carry out the counting that was in charge of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council, which He stated that the winner was Maduro with 5,150,092 votes, equivalent to 51.2 percent of the votes.

Opposition candidate Edmundo González obtained a total of 4,445,978 votes, which completed 44.2 percent of the ballot box count. However, one of the largest representatives of the opposition, Maria Corina Machado said that the data provided by the entity was not true.

This is because the data obtained from the counts gave him a different calculation and the minutes left González at the head of the results with a total of 73.20 percent of the elections, according to what he mentioned in a press conference.

80-year-old woman joins protests in Venezuela



After the National Electoral Council presented the winner of the elections, many of The inhabitants of Venezuela left their homes the next day to protest because they did not agree with the results.

Among them, an eighty-year-old woman caught the attention, who was at one of the points where there was the greatest conflict between the authorities and the protesters, so the journalist Joaquín Sánchez approached her, but the woman made it clear that she would not move from there.

“I will be old enough to defend Venezuela until I die.” (The woman is 80 years old and is standing in the middle of the conflict zone.) pic.twitter.com/0vhYHijhI4 — Joaquin Sanchez Marino (@Joaquinsmarino) July 30, 2024

The man asked her why she was in the middle of the protests and she said: “Defending Venezuela, I cannot stay at home”to which the professional told him that there were many police officers and that they were throwing tear gas.

The 80-year-old woman then told him that she had indeed had contact with the gases: “Of course, and it fell on me, but the burning sensation has gone away, it is a strong burning sensation.” She also added that she was not afraid to continue fighting: “No, I am not afraid of this regime, because this is not a government, this is a regime.”

She concluded by explaining that although her family did not agree, she decided to go out on the streets: “I should be careful, I am not old enough for this. No, to defend Venezuela, until I die I will be old enough, I draw strength, I have been like this since ten in the morning.”

