How do I choose the right method of contraception?

For midwife Pia Laborde, “the best contraception is the one we choose and it’s true, we favor contraception that is adapted to our way of life“, she specifies. She adds:”There are many kinds of contraception that exist and it is really adapted to its temporality, its character, its sex life and its cost too, all that, that is discussed in consultation.. “

At what age can I take the pill?

If it is for contraceptive purposes, the condition for taking the pill is to have had your first period.

Can I put an IUD at any age?

“So already the word has not been very well chosen, if I may. IUD, it immediately makes you think of sterile“, emphasizes Pia Laborde. However, the midwife recalls that the IUD can be inserted at any age.”The only contraindication is to be a virgin. If you’re a virgin, putting an IUD is not easy“, says Pia Laborde.

Is it dangerous to string together pill packs?

“No, it’s not dangerous. Sometimes it’s even a medical indication. There is a pill that exists, without mentioning it, which only stops every 3 months so we only have 4 times a year and it is really intended either to prevent pain, or some side effects of cycles, so it’s not at all dangerous“, explains the midwife.

Does my contraception protect me from STIs?

Contraception does not protect against sexually transmitted infections. “There is only the condom which is at the same time contraceptive and also a method to protect against STIs“, recalls Pia Laborde. She specifies, however, that it is not 100% in terms of contraception.

Is the pill still free?

“So the pill, unfortunately, is not free all the time. That is another battle to be waged with the Ministry of Health. But it is well reimbursed at 65.70% with social security and the mutual can cover the other part“, explains Pia Laborde. On the other hand, it is now free for all minors under 15 years old.

Do I need a prescription to take the pill?

“You always need a prescription for a pill for the very reason that you need to be informed“, said the midwife.

Is the 3rd generation pill dangerous?

“It is not recommended for patients who have risk factors. For example, if our mothers or our sisters have had phlebitis or pulmonary embolisms, we have risk factors so we must discuss them.“, concludes Pia Laborde.