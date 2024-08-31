Ciudad Juarez.- A 64-year-old woman who slipped while walking and fell into drain 2A was rescued by members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), the agency said.

The incident – ​​recorded on Friday between Teófilo Borunda Boulevard and Óscar Flores Sánchez, in the El Vergel neighborhood – was reported through the 911 emergency number, with the indication that a person was drowning in the water formed by the rain. “Upon arriving at the site, the officers observed several citizens trying to help the woman, so the police used a rope and descended, braving the strong current of water to secure her with the rope, successfully rescuing her and guaranteeing her physical integrity,” reported the SSPM. “The woman, who said she was 64 years old, informed the officers that she slipped while walking on Teófilo Borunda Street, which caused her to fall into the canal, with only a scrape on one of her arms. She was later transferred by the agents to her home in the Acacias neighborhood, where she was received by her relatives,” added the corporation. The agency said that a rescue unit went to the victim’s home, where paramedics checked her vital signs and found her to be in good health.