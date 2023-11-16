A strong fire that started this Thursday afternoon in a shoe warehouse in Tepito, in the center of Mexico City, has caused severe damage to the place and the evacuation of about 500 people, according to a statement from the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management. From the capital. The causes of the event and whether there have been serious victims are unknown, but the authorities are already working to extinguish the outbreak, which has generated intense columns of black smoke visible from different parts of the city.

The Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office has indicated that “Civil Protection personnel, as well as the different territorial directorates of the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office and authorities of this district” have already come to support the fire team to put out the fire. The head of the Secretariat, Urzua Venegas, is on site to coordinate the actions.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country