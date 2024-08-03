Reports indicated that a large barrage of rockets was launched towards the Galilee Finger, after which huge explosions were heard and Israeli interceptor missiles were seen in the area.

Sirens were heard in the settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Tel Hai in the Upper Galilee region.

For its part, Hezbollah announced that it had bombed the Israeli town of Beit Hillel for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets, in response to the targeting of civilians in southern Lebanon, according to a statement.

This comes at a time when fears are growing of a wide-ranging regional conflict, with Iran and its allies vowing to respond to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an operation attributed to Israel, which it has not confirmed carried out, and the assassination of prominent Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in an Israeli strike near Beirut, and with the United States strengthening its military presence in the region.

Western countries have intensified their calls for their citizens to leave Lebanon and Iran, with some airlines announcing the suspension of their flights.