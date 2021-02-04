#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Define your fight

For Sarah Durieux, we must define a cause that is really close to our heart among all those that drive us. “Choose your fight and be very specific about the request you will make to political or economic leaders“, she advises.

Talk to the right people

“Emmanuel Macron can do a lot, but there are also a lot of people who ask him things. So often, it is more interesting to address a person who is more specifically the decision maker on the issue that interests you but especially on whom you have the most influence.“, explains the director of Change.org France.

Choose the right levers of action

“If you are 10 people, having a demonstration may not be the best solution. On the other hand, if you are 10 people, you can take a symbolic action, for example, in front of the campaign headquarters of a presidential candidate, or in front of the headquarters of an organization that you want to target. The second thing to know is: what is important to the person you want to target. If this person, what is important to him is the sales of his products, maybe you can boycott“, develops Sarah Durieux. She recommends to think carefully about her resources and thus to see what is most effective.

Create empathy

For Sarah Durieux, creating empathy can be a real lever for action. “It is somewhat the key to all citizen mobilizations. People may not be concerned with the subject you are describing but if they can understand the emotion you have and especially the situation people are going through thanks to your words, then there you have won“, she adds.

Organize to hold

“When we are in a group, when we are several, we can support each other, both morally because it is difficult to campaign, but also to organize and distribute the tasks, so that each one can put his stone to it. ‘building without being exhausted“, advises Sarah Durieux.