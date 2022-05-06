The Cuban presidency said on its account on “Twitter”, “The first information indicates that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.”

President Miguel Diaz-Canel ruled out a bomb attack, but added that authorities were still investigating the cause of the blast.

The powerful explosion occurred in a hotel under renovation, according to AFP correspondents, and its cause is still unknown.

The accident caused significant damage to the facade of the 5-star Saratoga Hotel, which includes 96 rooms, two restaurants and a rooftop swimming pool.

The first four floors of the hotel were completely destroyed, and rubble and pieces of glass were scattered on the ground, while a cloud of smoke and dust rose from the main Prado Avenue in the center of the capital.

The explosion also destroyed several cars parked near the hotel, which in recent years has been known to host many celebrities, including the late football legend Diego Madonna and singer Beyoncé.

Paramedics closed the roads leading to the scene of the explosion, and began searching for potential victims under the rubble.

Canel arrived at the scene, accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and National Assembly President Esteban Lazo.