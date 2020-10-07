In the world there are more than 100 million people without one or more limbs. Of these, 83% do not have access to an amputee device that makes their life easier. Guillermo Martínez (Madrid, 26 years old) turned his passion for 3D printing into an opportunity to try to change this situation.

With the creation of the network Help me 3D, Guillermo connects from his room with a network of 60 volunteers who are experts in 3D printing. The initiative operates in 40 countries, where they distribute 150 prosthetic arms per year. In this new episode of Give it a spin, we accompanied him on his trip to Kenya, where he established his first base of operations outside of Spain. What he did not imagine is that upon his return, his platform was going to have to overturn in the fight against covid-19. As he often says, “helping is too easy not to.”

