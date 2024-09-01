Rachel Goldberg and John Polin’s lives changed dramatically on Oct. 7, when they received a text from their son that read, “I love you. I’m sorry.” It was the last direct communication they had with their son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was at the Tribe Nova music festival when Hamas militants stormed the event and killed at least 260 attendees. Hersh was among more than 200 people held hostage. At that point, the fight to bring Hersh home began.

More information

For 330 days, Rachel and John have been taking part in mass marches in Israel demanding that the government release the hostages. Their demands have also crossed borders. In these nearly eleven months, Hersh’s family, along with others, has met with Pope Francis, attended the United Nations and even shared their testimony at the Democratic Convention that formalised Kamala Harris’ candidacy for the US presidential election. Like that fateful 7th of October, today their lives have taken another turn, the worst that parents could imagine. Hersh’s body, along with that of five other hostages, has been found by the Israeli Army in tunnels in Gaza.