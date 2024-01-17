Airport security cameras Sant Lake City in Utah, United States, They recorded the exact moment when a man desperately tries to open the doors of an emergency exit at one of the boarding gates.

According to international media, The 30-year-old man reportedly missed a flight to Denver, where he would go to visit his grandfather who was in delicate health conditions.

However, The subject identified as Kyler Efinger aggressively broke into the airport doors and ran towards a plane that was taking off with 100 people inside.

In fact, it is said that some of your clothing items such as shoes and clothes They were found on the track.

The man would have tried to climb onto one of the turbines, since He was found by rescuers on the engine cover.

🇺🇲 | A 30-year-old man was found dead after getting into the engine of a plane at the Salt Lake City airport in Utah, United States. After missing his flight to Denver, where he was heading to visit his sick grandfather, he broke an emergency exit in the… pic.twitter.com/fjIqjSo9m3 — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) January 17, 2024

Authorities say paramedics arrived at the scene. of the events and that they provided first aid to the affected man.

Nevertheless, He did not respond to resuscitation and died on the track.

