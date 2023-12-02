Saturday, December 2, 2023
Video | 24 dolphins were rescued from a shallow river in Bolivia

December 2, 2023
The video shows the dolphin rescue operation.

Twenty four an amazon dolphin was rescued from a shallow river in Bolivia, reports news agency Reuters. The video attached to this article shows the rescue operation on Monday.

The dolphins that live in the Amazon’s waterworks often go to calm tributaries to give birth, but this time the falling water level had surprised the animals.

The dolphins were moved to safety in a deeper river. Amazon dolphins are classified as a highly endangered species.

