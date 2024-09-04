A freight train derailed on the outskirts of the city tonight, causing an emergency situation. According to Civil Protection officials, at least 15 wagons have derailed, and one of the cargo tanks is carrying sulfuric acid.

By: Gabriel Cardona

Due to the presence of this hazardous material, access to the affected area has been restricted and people are asked to stay at least 100 metres away.

The events occurred at kilometer 302 of the Juárez – Chihuahua highway.

Mexican Army and National Guard personnel are in the area searching for a child who was traveling with his parents and who went missing after the accident.

Red Cross and Municipal Rescue ambulances have also been dispatched to the scene to treat the injured.