Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Tourism Department, issued violations of 50 thousand dirhams to the organizer of a private party in his apartment without adhering to the social distancing measures and precautionary measures, including wearing a mask, and each participant was fined 15 thousand dirhams, thanks to the cooperation of members of the public who reported these violations within the framework of Active community participation to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid 19) and control violators.

This came a day after Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, closed today a desert camp that organized a gathering without committing to precautionary measures against the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Dubai Police General Command stated that a fine of 50 thousand dirhams was imposed on the organizer and a fine of 15 thousand dirhams for each participant in the camp.

Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Tourism Department, issued fines worth 50,000 dirhams to a number of people who held a private party on board a commercial yacht without committing to social distancing and wearing masks. The license of the yacht operator was suspended for a month.

The Dubai Police General Command called on the public to report violations of the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus, by calling the toll-free number 901 or through the “Eye of the Police” service available on the Dubai Police application on smartphones.

She emphasized that it had designated the number 901 and the “Eye of the Police” service in order to receive reports related to the violation of precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus, in the context of concern for the safety and protection of society, noting that everyone is responsible and partner in supporting the efforts made by the state in strengthening the precautionary measures, through Their keenness to adhere to the instructions and instructions issued by the competent authorities.

She explained that the call center 901, designated for non-emergency cases, receives notifications submitted by members of the public through specialized employees, who work 24 hours a day, and are keen to respond quickly to cases and reports.





