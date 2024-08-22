Ciudad Juarez.- Just on the day of its inauguration in Ciudad Juárez, the company Honey Whale, The National Army reported that it lost more than 120 thousand pesos worth of merchandise: bicycles, motorcycles and scooters, after criminals robbed them during the early morning.

Diego, the marketing manager, announced that around 3:00 a.m. today, several people in a van opened the store while it was closed, and stole the merchandise and then escaped, an incident that was recorded on camera.

He added that 18 vehicles were stolen. In the video surveillance captures it can be seen that the thieves took some items, including from the roof of a pickup truck, apparently a Toyota model, which disappeared into traffic and no one has been arrested so far.

“In the video you can see that in order to fit more people in the van, they took them inside and even on top… you can see that they took some models (…) We have been working on preparing the store for a week, and suspicious people did come,” he said.

He regretted that people from this municipality receive businesses that are opening in this way and requested greater security in the sector, especially for businesses. Meanwhile, Public Security elements went to the place to record the details of the theft.