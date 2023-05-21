Monday, May 22, 2023
Video: 10 people are massacred in a rally in Mexico (sensitive images)

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in Sports
Video: 10 people are massacred in a rally in Mexico (sensitive images)


close

rally

rally

rally

The event occurred in the north of the country in a red zone.

An amateur rally ended in tragedy in Ensenada, northern Mexico, after a group of people got out of a truck and started shooting indiscriminately.

The police has reported that 10 people died in this unfortunate event, which happened in the early hours of this Sunday.
Red zone

The pilots were part of the group of cars that took part in the rally, but at the time of the attack they were chatting in a store, when from one moment to another the van began to shoot.

The media warn that the prosecutor’s office lower california warns that it already has a special group linked to the investigation to identify the culprits.

It has also been warned that many violent acts have occurred in the area due to drug trafficking, which is why the authorities have said that it may be a settling of scores.

It was determined that between January and April of this year there have been 721 murders, according to official data, in the area where the massacre occurred.

