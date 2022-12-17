Videl, who has always inspired a lot of fan art and cosplay, is one of the characters who made the leap from Dragon Ball Z to the series of Super no problem. However, it is fair to say that its current version is not one of the most popular.

Many miss when she was more fierce, like when she met Gohan. This is the one that usually appears in her appearances in video games. The first was in the arcade title Dragon Ball Z 2: Super Battle.

But only in the final sequence and it was not playable. Since then Videl ended up as a regular and controllable fighter in titles such as Super Dragon Ball Z, DBZ: Bakuretsu Impact Y DBZ: Tenkaichi Tag Team.

Dragon Ball Super artist remembers one of Akira Toriyama's most forgotten characters.

The same can be said of Dragon Ball Kai: Ultimate Butouden, DBZ: Raging Blast Y DBZ: Raging Blast 2. She also appears in the games in the series. budokai, Budokai Tenkaichi Y Dragon Ball: Zenkai Battle Royale.

Font: Instagram.

Videl still appears as playable in DBZ: Buu’s Fury but only on one level. In modern titles it appears controllable in Dragon Ball Xenoverse and its sequel.

His most recent appearance as a playable character was in Dragon Ball FighterZ but it was paid downloadable content.

On all of the occasions mentioned above, Videl appears with her hairstyle in a pair of pigtails or with short hair, both of which are popular cosplay looks.

Videl from Dragon Ball via a new and casual cosplay

The cosplay that we share with you of Videl from Dragon Ball Z is a contribution from cosplayer Papfel (@papfelcosplay). The first thing that stands out is the hairstyle he has and that is similar to when this character appeared in the series.

Ring pigtails are present and highlight the blue eyes of the cosplayer. It is precisely this color that Mr. Satan’s daughter has. Regarding the suit, it is very similar to the one that appears in the series.

Font: Instagram.

It’s just as simple, as it comprises a white t-shirt as well as a pair of black shorts. Black tipless gloves that expose the fingers can also be seen, and the same goes for the emblem he usually wears.

Although this cosplay is attached to the appearance of the character, it has a casual air that attracts attention. Gohan’s wife seems to take things very calmly in this interpretation.

