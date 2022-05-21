The national anthem was played in the first race of the Spanish GPthe short of Formula 3. David Vidales won from pole (inverted grid) and debuted in the small category with a Spanish team, Campos Racing. There was tension over a close fight with Jak Crawford, second, and Caio Collet completed the new podium of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The stands still did not look crowded, because the 110,000 fans with tickets come progressively with the Formula 1 classification as the main course on Saturday. But the fans celebrated the local triumph and the protagonist felt the support: “Incredible, with the people cheering, the Spanish flags in the stands and after the race. It gave me an extra push to defend myself from Jak, my first victory and I hope many more”. His rival was critical of the fight: “There are always two opinions.” In any case, the stewards will decide.

“I kept the good position with a good start and good pace in the first few laps. But Jak came very quickly and forced me to defend myself. It was a tough fight, which is what we want, but we didn’t touch each other. I braked as late as I could, but without touching or pushing him off the track, I wanted to do my best and it was difficult in the heat. The pace, in the end, was enough to keep him behind.”, explained Vidales, who is now eighth in the championship led by Leclerc after five tests. Pepe Martí, the other Spaniard on the grid, has not yet scored.