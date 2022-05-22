Sculpted physique, smile on his face and music in the blood. Welcome to the world of Arturo Vidal, 35 years old (celebrated today), midfielder of Inter, from 2020, and of the Chilean national team. Not only the Nerazzurri, Arturo wore prestigious jerseys: Bayer Leverkusen (2007-2011), Juventus (2011-2015), Bayern Munich (2015-18) and Barcelona (2018-20). When he is not on the pitch, he dedicates himself to his greatest passions: here are which ones.