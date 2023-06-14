No surprises came this morning from the ordinary meeting of Ssh Holding, the parent company of Sampdoria. Specially summoned by Gianluca Vidalits sole shareholder, to revoke Massimo Ienca as director.

“Failure of trust” is the official reason, even if as far as is known Ienca approved the resolution of the shareholders’ meeting of May 30 (which authorized the Board of Directors to proceed with the capital increase) after having also learned from Ferrero’s words on television , of theagreement reached between Ferrero itself and the investors Manfredi and Radrizzani. As expected, Fabio Toso, a Veneto accountant who enjoys the full trust of Ferrero and Vidal, former sole director of Holding Max, the parent company of the Ferrero galaxy, has been appointed in his place. It should be Toso, at this point, who will represent Ssh the day after tomorrow in the blucerchiati shareholders’ meeting which will have to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2022. Mandatory requirement for registration in the next championship.