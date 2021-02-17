Jorge Vilda, coach of the women’s national team, declared on Wednesday, on the eve of the vital Euro Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan in Baku, that he wishes “everyone to be proud” of Spanish team “and win the three points and the classification”.

“Azerbaijan is a team that is used to defending and that each game makes it less. They have a great goalkeeper, who has already shown it in Riazor”, Vilda points out in statements provided by the RFEF. “They close behind with an ultra-defensive system. We know what we are going to find, we know the game ahead, we know the dangers we will have tomorrow … And we are going to try to start well, get into the game well, make everyone feel proud of our team and win the three points and the classification, “he adds.

“Competing is what we have come for. Tomorrow is a final for us because it is the match that gives you qualification for the European Championship. That is our wish and our illusion and we want to achieve it tomorrow “, insists Vilda.

The coach downplays “all external factors such as the weather, the hurricane wind, the snow” … “Experience tells me that my players have always overcome all this and that they are going to give their best version to beat Azerbaijan”, it states.

International Alexia Putellas assures that the team is “really looking forward to it.” “The conditions are not the most favorable to play a ptidaro, but it is also about overcoming adversity and reaching that European Championship that we want so much, “he adds.

Putellas recalls that this Thursday “it is expected that there will be snow, wind …” “They are sure to come out strong defensively. It will be complicated, the grass is artificial. But we have to overcome that because we have to be in the Eurocup, “he says.

“We want Spain to be already classified. Everything was delayed by the pandemic, we could not play against Poland, and tomorrow we have a new opportunity to make it real, to overcome the obstacle and be in the European Championship, which is what we want the most “, concludes the Barça player.

The ASK Arena stadium in Baku will host this Thursday (17.00 CET) the penultimate challenge of the Spanish team in the qualifying round, with the match on February 23 at the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas as the closing of an almost faultless trajectory. The Polish team, the only one capable of subtracting two points from La Roja, will be the last rival of the Spanish internationals, who could already have the pass in their hand if they previously beat the Azerbaijani squad.