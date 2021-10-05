Arturo Vidal and the good night: it is not the title of a film, but rather of a remake. The Inter midfielder, in these days in South America with his Chile, has animated the web: a video portrays him in suboptimal conditions, not very lucid, as he gets on a motorcycle and then clumsily approaches a custom-built car , ending the “exhibition” with a daring somersault.

AUGUST

–

The video is not from these hours: it is shot in Italy and the temperatures are much higher than the current ones. According to Inter, the shot dates back to the evening of August 18, three days before the debut in the league against Genoa. The Nerazzurri club was aware of the episode and has already addressed the issue with the player.